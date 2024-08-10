UK commends Pakistan's counter-terrorism, peace efforts

Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 22:09:45 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to United Kingdom, called on Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff and General Roland Walker, Chief of General Staff of UK.

According to the ISPR, during the separately-held meetings, both sides deliberated upon areas of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment.

The British military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s and Pakistan armed forces’ sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.