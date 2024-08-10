Everyone is bound to implement SC verdicts: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

It is a constitutional binding to implement the verdict of the apex court, says Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior puisne judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that it would be unconstitutional not to implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Addressing a seminar on Saturday, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that no one have the option to disobey the SC order.

He was of the view that it is a constitutional binding to implement the verdict of the apex court.

“I was called the acting chief justice of Pakistan. It is not true. I am the senior most judge, not the chief justice,” he said.

He added that Qazi Faez Isa is the sitting chief justice of Pakistan and he is very good friend of him.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that minorities have equal rights both in Islam and Pakistan.

“Our Holy Prophet (PBUH) had stopped to occupy the land of a church and gave rights to the Christians,” he said.

The constitution of Pakistan also provides protection to minorities and Articles 21, 22, 23 and 25 address this subject, he added.

According to Mansoor Ali Shah, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also emphasised over the rights of minorities living in Pakistan.

“The Supreme Court has also ruled that all the citizens enjoy equal rights,” said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.