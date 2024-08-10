Banned terror outfits involved in robbery and extortion in parts of KP

Pakistan Pakistan Banned terror outfits involved in robbery and extortion in parts of KP

The terrorists robbed the vans carrying bank cash of Rs56 million

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 17:34:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The banned terror outfits in Pakistan have been involved in several other heinous crimes including robbery and extortion, said the latest revelations.

According to the documentary evidence recovered from the terrorists who were killed by the security forces, the members of banned outfits were involved in robbery, extortion and fanning terrorism in Pakistan.

The sources said that the terrorists have started robbing banks in Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The terrorists robbed the vans carrying bank cash of Rs56 million in three incidents of robbery during last one month in Dera Ismail Khan.

They also put all three cash vans on fire.

The sources said that an amount of 0.4 million was given to a member of banned outfit Seylab Khan on the direction of Noor Wali.

Also Read: Govt to crack down on outlawed TTP chief after startling revelations

Meanwhile, an amount of 1.7 million was also distributed among 13 terrorists.

The documentary evidence showed that the looted money is sent from Pakistan to terrorists hiding in Laghman and Khost areas of Afghanistan through illegal means like 'Hawala and Hundi'.

Meanwhile, the defence experts said that these terrorists are actually a gang of robbers who are enemies of Pakistan.

They said that the terrorists are residing in the major cities of Afghanistan and living a luxurious life on the looted money from the innocent Pakistanis.

The defence experts further said this looted money is a major cause of terrorism in Pakistan.