Outlawed TTP chief's call reveals nefarious acts against Pakistan

TTP terrorists to disrupt law and order attacking LEAs and public properties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Banned terrorist outfit Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Masud's secret call with his subordinates has been leaked.

The terrorist outfit is engaged to disrupt law and order and target Pakistanis through propaganda.

The recent attack on a rural health centre in Dera Ismail Khan killing innocent men, women and children was also part of this crime.

The call of outlawed terrorists, Ahmed Hussain Masud aka Ghat Hajji and TTP local commander Saqib Gandapur has surfaced which revealed the malicious plans against Pakistan.

TTP chief issued directives to his accomplice to disrupt law and order and save the face without revealing the name of TTP behind attacks.

He described two plans to create anarchy, attacking schools, hospitals and public properties and accepting responsibility by blaming security forces for the attack on their homes.

Outlawed Noor Wali Masud also instructed to “demolish houses of police and army and adopt whatever method that creates a major setback for Pakistan and victory for us”.

The audio-clip also revealed that Noor Wali Masud was ordered to not reveal his name for these nefarious acts and accept the responsibility of attacks, otherwise it will create hate for him among locals.

Ghat Hajji stressed to TTP local commander Saqib Gandapur to attack houses of Army, FC and police officers on higher ranks and close schools without claiming responsibility.

LEGAL ACTION AGAINST TTP CHIEF

The Pakistan government has ordered legal action against TTP chief Noor Wali Masud in Pakistan and aborad. Relevant authorities have ordered official forensic of the audio call of terrorists.

Pakistan has ordered Afghanistan to not let the soil of Afghanistan be used against Pakistan and take measures for cross-border terrorism.

Terrorists, political and non-political elements are involved to disrupt law and order and peace in Pakistan , specifically KP. The recent attack on Bannu Cantonment killing eight security officers was also the episode of this nefarious plan.