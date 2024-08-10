Pakistani High Commissioner meets Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser Dr Yunus

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka

DHAKA (Dunya News) — Pakistani High Commissioner Syed Ahmad Maaroof met Dr Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka, where Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed warm sentiments towards Pakistan.

High Commissioner Syed Maaroof conveyed Pakistan's best wishes for the people of Bangladesh, expressing confidence that Dr. Yunus would successfully lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

Dr. Muhammad Yunus thanked the Pakistani High Commissioner for his good wishes.

55 Pakistani students currently in Bangladesh have decided to stay at the Pakistani High Commission until August 14. The students planed to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day at the High Commission on August 14.

Earlier, Bangladesh's 15-member interim government took oath, with Dr Muhammad Yunus appointed as Chief Adviser.

This follows the resignation and flight of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down after a month of public protests and pressure. The military then assumed control and established the interim government in response to demands from the student movement.