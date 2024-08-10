Three soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Tirah Valley operations

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarij terrorist in the area.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while four Khwarij terrorists were killed during three separate operations carried out by security forces in Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, three valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eliminating four Khwarij terrorists during fire exchanges took place between the Security Forces and the Khwarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley.

The ISPR said that due to the effective engagement of the Army troops the four khwarij got killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil identified as Havaldar Inam Gul (age: 37 years, resident of District Mianwali), Sepoy Muhammad Imran (age: 29 years, resident of District Tank) and Sepoy Iltaf Khan (age: 22 years, resident of District Mardan), who having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarij terrorist in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

