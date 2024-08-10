PHC rejects KP govt's request to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents
Pakistan
Application is said to be violation of Rules of Business of 1985 of provincial government
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s request to form a judicial commission on May 9 incidents.
Sources said the application was rejected as the Registrar's Office said a proper forum did not send the application.
Read more: PHC receives KP govt's letter for judicial commission on May 9 violence
The sources said the application was a violation of the Rules of Business of 1985 of the provincial government and could not be implemented.