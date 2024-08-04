PHC receives KP govt's letter for judicial commission on May 9 violence

KP Advocate General has sent the letter

Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 12:29:28 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday received a letter from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate 9 May violence in the country.

KP Advocate General has sent the letter to the Peshawar High Court, requesting the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice to set up a judicial commission and appoint its judge to probe May 9 violence.

KP cabinet had given approval for the judicial commission on June 27 and KP advocate general had sent a letter to the Peshawar High Court for the establishment of the judicial commission on May 9 fiasco.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 9 2023, PTI held protest rallies across the country after the arrest of its founder Imran Khan, which turned violent.

