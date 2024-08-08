Pakistan's circumstances are entirely different from Bangladesh: Musadik Malik

Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 18:18:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that those people are enemy of the country who are comparing the situation of Bangladesh with Pakistan.

The minister stated that country's circumstances are entirely different as compare to Bangladesh and anarchist elements will not be successful in their nefarious designs.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

“The enemy forces are comparing our prime minister with Hasina Wajid,” said Musadik Malik.

He added that Pakistan belongs from all of us and it is our mission to serve the poor segments of the country.

He said that the government is making concrete efforts for the provision of relief to the people.

According to Musadik Malik, special measures are being taken to bring down the electricity prices.

The minister said five committees have been constituted to chalk-out a plan to provide respite to electricity consumers.

Similarly, six hundred billion rupees have been earmarked to help the needy and deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Program.

Highlighting the socio economic progress in country, Musadik Malik said growth rate witnessed 6.5 percent increase in rural areas and overall inflation reduced to 11 percent from 40 percent. He said tax collection has also been increased to 30 percent.

Criticising the opposition, he recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited them to form a government after the last general elections, but they rejected the offer because their agenda was not to serve the masses but creating anarchy in the country.