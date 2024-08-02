Decision to be taken against PTI on basis of solid evidence, final reports: Musadiq

Musadiq Malik said we have evidence regarding PTI’s involvement in attacks on security institutions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that government will take decision against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the basis of solid evidence and final reports of investigation departments.

While talking to a private television channel he said that we have strong evidence regarding PTI’s involvement in attacks on security institutions on May 9.

He further stated that there has been a foreign funding case against the PTI leader. On the basis of solid proof and reports of investigation agencies, we can send the declaration with the approval of cabinet to apex court for seeking opinion to ban PTI or not, he said.

In reply to a question about rising incident of terrorism, he said that PTI is not supporting the government for launching operation in KP. The provincial government working under the PTI flagship should come forward and stand with the federal government so that effective operation could be launched to quell the terrorism in KPK region.

