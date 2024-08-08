Asad Qaiser rejects any attempts to extend tenure of CJP Isa

Pakistan Pakistan Asad Qaiser rejects any attempts to extend tenure of CJP Isa

Alleges govt is creating rift among institutions

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 15:56:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has rejected the Election Amendment Bill, labelling it an attack on the independent judiciary.

He warned the government of creating rifts between parliament and judiciary.

Asad Qaiser stated that the Election Amendment Bill was a violation of the constitution to halt the implementation of the Supreme Court reserved seats verdict.

He reiterated that the constitution has mandated the jurisdiction of state institutions.

He asserted that all state institutions including Parliament and judiciary must operate in their respective jurisdiction.



The PTI leader alleged that the chief justice of Pakistan's extension in office was meant to make the judiciary and CJP office controversial.

He asserted that his party rejected efforts for CJP office extension.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser demanded a notification for appointment of the most senior judge in the CJP office.

ELECTION ACT AMENDMENT BILL

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday signed the 'controversial' Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 which becomes a law.

The gazette notification will be issued today (Thursday) as the bill has been sent to the Senate Secretariat.

The Senate passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote despite protest by the opposition PTI on Aug 6.

As the session started with Yousuf Raza Gilani in the chair, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition members stood on their seats and started protest.

The amendment provides that “a candidate who does not submit the party certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered an independent candidate. If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the specified period, no political party will be entitled to those seats.”

It also provides that any candidate's declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.