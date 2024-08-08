Ministers defending 'black' election act with absolute shame: Barrister Saif

Says govt making statements in desperation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Thursday that the government was defending ‘black’ Election Amendment Act 2024 with absolute shame.

He stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was afraid after the ouster of former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Haseena Wajid, adding that the Form-47 government was giving these statements as it knew that its days were numbered.

“Imran Khan is bravely facing everything while languishing in the same jail from where the Sharif family fled oversees twice after making deals. Khan has been in the same jail for last one year where Nawaz Sharif’s platelets started falling,” he added.

He said the PTI founder was truly representing Pakistan even from behind the bars.

