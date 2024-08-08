Emergency declared in twin cities as strong monsoon spell strikes country

Pakistan Pakistan Emergency declared in twin cities as strong monsoon spell strikes country

PDMA has ordered to drain Lai Nullah due to continuous downpour

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 12:19:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Various areas in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi were inundated in the early hours of Thursday as a strong monsoon spell hit the country, prompting the administration to declare emergency in the capital and garrison cities.

The water level continued to rise in Lai Nullah due to which the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) issued an alert.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has ordered to clear the drain amid downpour.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain continued to lash areas of Lahore and Karachi, turning weather pleasant.

Besides, various parts of Balochistan were shut down for traffic as pluvial flooding continued to wreak havoc across the province.



