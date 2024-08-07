Reserved seats granted to party having no representation in Parliament, says Atta Tarar

Parliament has a jurisdiction of legislation and makes laws

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 15:45:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar raised the question on the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying how a party could have reserved seats which didn’t have representation in Parliament.

In a press conference in Islamabad, he cleared the air on the Election Amendment Bill, saying it was approved with the majority vote from both houses of Parliament, National Assembly and Senate.

He insisted that a rule mandating a party member to join a new party within three days had been made law now. He argued that how could a candidate change his party after submitting an affidavit.

“Parliament is a superior institution having a jurisdiction of legislation, it has made a rule, a law,” Federal Minister Atta Tarar asserted.

Atta Tarar reiterated that a party could get reserved seats on representation in the Parliament according to the constitution and a political party provided a list of candidates for reserved seats in the Parliament.

He argued that Sunni Ittehad Council chairman didn’t contest the party election nor have representation in Parliament, then how could the party have reserved seats.

A party didn't request relief but provided relief by granting reserved seats, Tarar added.

Information minister insisted that the SC couldn't interfer in the constitution.

He asserted that two judges of SC raised key questions, and the apex court hadn’t issued the detailed verdict for 15 days.

Tarar also lambasted the PTI, a specific party that was doing political point scoring on the situation of 1971 and current situation of Bangladesh.

Federal minister berated Imran Khan and his party for declaring Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman a hero, saying, Imran Khan compared himself with Mujeebur Rehman and his party leaders asserted that their leader was like Mujeebur Rehman.

But when Bangladeshis attacked the Mujeebur Rehman statue, PTI changed its narrative. He lambasted PTI for changing the narrative who asked for foreign relief like Mujeebur Rehman asked for.

ELECTION AMENDMENT ACT

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote despite protest by PTI.

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani and Zeb Jaffar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill in the National Assembly.

The amendment provides that “a candidate who does not submit the party certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered an independent candidate. If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the specified period, no political party will be entitled to those seats.”

It also provides that any candidate's declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.

PTI CHALLENGES ELECTION AMENDMENT BILL

PTI on Wednesday moved the apex court against the Election Act Amendment Bill.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan approached the Supreme Court while making the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan respondents in the application.

The application said the PTI had submitted its candidates’ list to the ECP and it must be given reserved seats following the SC July 12 verdict.

It was also pleaded that court should nullify the bill to give the PTI its due share of the reserved seats.

PTI leaders have regarded the bill violation of constitution and law to thwart PTI and demanded fresh election and return of their stolen mandate.

