PTI challenges Election Bill a day after its tumultuous passage in Senate, NA

PTI chief Barrister Gohar submits application in apex court to undo the decision

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 14:18:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday moved the apex court against the Election Act Amendment Bill.

The decision was taken a day after the government passed the Election Act Amendment Bill to deny the PTI reserved seats after the Supreme Court verdict.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan approached the Supreme Court while making the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan respondents in the application.

The application said the PTI had submitted its candidates’ list to the ECP and it must be given reserved seats following the SC July 12 verdict.

It was also pleaded that court should nullify the bill to give the PTI its due share of the reserved seats.

SENATE, NA PASSES ELECTION ACT AMENDMENT BILL

The Senate passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by a majority vote despite protest by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Aug 6.

As the session started with Yousuf Raza Gilani in the chair, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition members stood on their seats and started protest.

The amendment provides that “a candidate who does not submit the party certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered an independent candidate. If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the specified period, no political party will be entitled to those seats.”

It also provides that any candidate's declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.