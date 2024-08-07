Umar Sarfraz Cheema accuses PML-N and PPP of constitutional violations

Cheema stated that there are no deals being made with anyone

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema has accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of violating the constitution and laws in the Election Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media during a court appearance, Cheema stated that there were no deals being made with anyone.

Talking about the reserved seats, he said that the decisions of courts were being ignored by the government.

Cheema also reported health issues, mentioning that he had a high fever and had not been receiving proper medical treatment.

He said that his shoulders and elbows have swollen with fluid.

He further told that a new medical board has recommended him physiotherapy to cure illness. He claimed that jail authorities were lying in court about his condition.

Cheema reiterated his stance that PML-N and PPP do not accept an independent judiciary.

He asserted that the Election Amendment Act was a violation of the constitution and laws by these parties, describing them as fascists and predicting that their reign of oppression would soon end.

He added that the recent legislation would not achieve anything but will further expose their true faces.