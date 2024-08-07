Punjab requests military, rangers help for peaceful Imam Hussain chehlum

LAHORE (Dunya News) – To ensure the peaceful observance of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (PBUH), the Punjab Home Department has requested the services of the army and Rangers.

According to the Punjab Home Department, law-enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure a peaceful Chehlum.



The services of the army and Rangers have been requested from 17th to 27th of Safar-ul-Muzaffar, based on the needs of districts.

The Punjab government has decided to deploy army and Rangers units in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, and Bhakkar, as well as in Multan, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Bahawalpur.

The army and Rangers have been called upon to assist the Punjab police with security for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain on the request of the Punjab police.