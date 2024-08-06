Shibli sees Election Act Amendment Bill attack on Supreme Court

Pakistan Pakistan Shibli sees Election Act Amendment Bill attack on Supreme Court

Election Commission has become Selection Commission, blames Senate opposition leader

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 23:22:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI stalwart and opposition leader in the Upper House Shibli Faraz said that the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 was an attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Speaking in the Senate, Faraz said that in a democracy, the vote is considered to be the intention of the people, adding the Election Commission has now become the Selection Commission. The Election Commission, he blamed, broke the constitution by not holding the elections of two assemblies (KP, Punjab) in 90 days.

More to read: After NA, Senate passes bill to negate SC reserved seats ruling amid opposition outcry



The Election Commission snatched the symbol of the PTI and gave ridiculous symbols to their candidates. Internet and mobile services were blocked, he added.

When they saw that PTI-backed candidates were winning by a two-thirds majority, the Form 47 game was played, he held.

He said that the members having Form 47 are now actively defending such absurd bills.

Eight judges of the Supreme Court declared that PTI is a political party.

"Let's say clearly that they do not accept the mandate of PTI", Faraz asserted.