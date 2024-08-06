National Assembly passes Election Act Amendment Bill amid opposition protest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Election Act Amendment Bill by majority vote despite protest by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As the session started with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Bilal Azhar Kayani and Zeb Jaffar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition members stood on their seats and started protest and sloganeering.

They came in front of the speaker’s dais and tore the copies of the bill and raised slogans “bill rejected”, “attack on judiciary and democracy rejected” and decried the government.

The amendment provides that “a candidate who does not submit the party certificate before obtaining the election symbol will be considered an independent candidate. If the list of candidates for reserved seats is not submitted within the specified period, no political party will be entitled to those seats.”

It also provides that any candidate's declaration of affiliation to a political party will be irrevocable.

Sahibzada Sibghatullah of the Sunni Ittehad Council suggested an amendment to the proposed bill but Law Minister Azam Tarar opposed it and the house rejected it by majority vote.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan also proposed an amendment to the Election Act, which was rejected by the house when the law minister opposed it.

Later, addressing the house, Ali Muhammad Khan termed the amendment to Election Act unconstitutional and said how the party can be deprived of its right given by the Supreme Court.

The Election Act Amendment Bill is a politically motivated attempt to deprive the PTI of reserved seats, he added.

The Supreme Court recognised the PTI as a political party and recognised our right [to reserved seats], he said and continued that he raised the issue before the Standing Committee.

The symbol [bat] of the PTI was removed from the ballot papers even then masses voted for the party, he stated.

Ali Muhammad said the PTI would move the Supreme Court against the legislation which would reject it because this bill is not a legislation but a manifestation of fascist approach of a political party.

He said that parliament was used to attack the Supreme Court through this law.

