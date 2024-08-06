Anti-terrorism court extends interim bails in Jinnah house arson case

Pakistan Pakistan Anti-terrorism court extends interim bails in Jinnah house arson case

The court extended the interim bails of the accused until September 3.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 16:20:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the interim bails of former federal minister Asad Umar, PTI leader Umar Ayub, and others involved in the Jinnah House arson case until September 3.

Admin Judge Khalid Arshad of the ATC Lahore conducted the hearing on the interim bails in the Jinnah House attack case. The investigating officer appeared in court.

At the start of the hearing, the court inquired about the whereabouts of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation, who had been summoned but was not present. The investigating officer responded that they would look into it.

The court remarked that for those accused, not nominated in the FIR or supplementary statements, there seems to be no evidence against them.

The court asked Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan, the special prosecutor in the case, why their arrest was necessary if they were not nominated.

It was confirmed by the defense that Azam Khan Swati was not among the nominated.

During the proceedings, PTI leader Imtiaz Ali Warraich experienced a health issue in the courtroom and was moved to the bar room due to his deteriorating condition.

The court later extended the interim bails of the accused until September 3.

ATC Lahore also directed the police to investigate only those accused who are nominated in the FIR or supplementary statements, noting that 29 accused were unknown in the FIR.

Additionally, the court confirmed the interim bails of 14 accused, including Nadeem Abbas Bara, Imtiaz Mahmood, Ali Asghar, Naheed Malik, Asad Ullah, and Imran Ali, against surety bonds of 200,000 rupees each.