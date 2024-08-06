LHC seeks responses to PTI's Aug 14 rally request

Petitioner urges court to overturn the administration's refusal to grant permission for the rally

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought responses from all respondent parties by Wednesday regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) request for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi presided over the hearing of the petition filed by Akmal Khan.

The petitioner argued that holding a rally was a constitutional and democratic right of every political party. He further urged the court to overturn the administration's refusal to grant permission for the rally.

During the hearing, Justice Najafi questioned the district administration's lawyers, asking how they could prevent political activities and whether they had established any policies regarding rallies.

Justice Naqvi remarked that he could not simply accept a refusal (without logical reasoning) to permit the rally.

Consequently, the LHC directed the deputy commissioner of Lahore and other relevant parties to submit their responses to the PTI's request for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.