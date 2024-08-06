LHC seeks responses on PTI's August 14 rally request

Petitioner urged court to overturn the administration's refusal to grant permission for the rally.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has acquired responses from all respondent parties by tomorrow regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) request for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi presided the hearing of the petition filed by Akmal Khan.

The petitioner argued that holding a rally was a constitutional and democratic right of every political party. He further urged the court to overturn the administration's refusal to grant permission for the rally.

During the hearing, Justice Najafi questioned the district administration's lawyers, asking how they could prevent political activities and whether they had established any policies regarding rallies.

Justice Naqvi remarked that he cannot simply accept a refusal (without logical reasoning) to permit the rally.

Consequently, the LHC has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore and other relevant parties to submit their responses by tomorrow concerning the PTI's request for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.