Swabi rally heralds govt's ouster: Barrister Saif

Says government won’t be able to survive if crowd moves towards Islamabad

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 11:13:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Swabi rally was a herald of fake government’s ouster and release of incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan.

Mr. Saif stated that Swabi rally led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur rubbed opposition the wrong way, stressing that the PTI founder was in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and they had given the government last warning.

“If this crowd moves towards Islamabad, then the government won’t be able to survive itself. When this tsunami will hit Islamabad, government will have to be sent packing. The Sharif family should start preparations for fleeing to London,” he concluded.

