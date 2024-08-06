Doctors suspect renal issues behind Asad Umar's deteriorating health

Zain Qureshi took former minister to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology from court

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Asad Umar on Tuesday suddenly faced health scare on his appearance in court.

According to Umar’s counsel, the former minister felt pain in his heart. Umar was taken towards the car at the main gate from where he was shifted to hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi took the former minister to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) where a team of doctors conducted necessary tests.

It must be noted that Umar appeared before the court after expiry of his bail in the May 9 cases.

Doctors kept the former PTI leader in the Intensive Care Unit where he underwent multiple tests. They diagnosed that the patient had no heart issue as his ECG was perfect but he had renal issues due to which his blood pressure dropped and he fell unconscious.

