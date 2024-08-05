Bangladesh's era of oppression, pro-India government ended: Hafiz Naeem

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning over deadly protests.

Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 21:02:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman says the 15-year era of oppression and the pro-India government in Bangladesh has ended after Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning over deadly protests.

In response to the situation in Bangladesh on social media platform X, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Sheikh Hasina ruled with the help of India, suppressing the people and their voices, and turned her compatriots against her.

Hafiz Naeem noted that the end of Sheikh Hasina’s fascist government was the result of the sacrifices and struggles of the Bangladeshi people. He prayed that the struggles of the Bangladeshi people lead to stability in the country and expressed hopes for the return of prosperity and genuine democracy in Bangladesh.

