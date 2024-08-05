Response sought from Punjab government in Azma Bokhari fake video case

Azma says she will knock on every door for justice

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from Punjab government and other parties on an application against alleged fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

LHC CJ Miss Aalia Neelum heard the case today. Applicant, Azma Bokhari along with her lawyers appeared before the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lawyer informed the court that accused Muhammad Shafiq has been arrested from Gujrat and he designed all material of fake video.

The FIA lawyer added that an investigation was underway and more accused would be arrested. The account which uploaded the fake video on social media first has been arrested.

CJ remarked that social media should used for the right purpose and halted the use of it for nefarious aims.

The federal government lawyer informed the court that X (twitter) had been blocked in Pakistan from February 17 and there was direct representative of X in Pakistan.

LHC CJ inquired about the SOPs under which twitter services were given in Pakistan and directed to get good services.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing until August 29 by directing the Punjab government and other respondents to submit responses.

“PM should close FIA Cyber Wing”

Talking to the media after the hearing, Azma Bokhari asserted that she was fighting for justice and the court was putting off cases again and again.

She agitated on the poor performance of FIA Cyber Wing and requested the PM to close it as “FIA don’t have expertise, couldn’t find twitter accounts for what they are supposed to do. FIA is just minting salaries not performing its responsibilities.”

She stated that posts on social media were still being uploaded but FIA was unable to do anything. She informed me that her picture with her son was subject to malicious propaganda.



She stated that FIA personnel were laughing on the dice in the court; they didn't know how to respect women.

“No one would be safe if I couldn’t get justice”

Today, I am being subjected to harassment, any woman could suffer tomorrow.” She raised alarm on online harassment, malicious campaigns being faced by women.

She shared the ordeal being faced by her and her family due to propaganda on social media. Azma Bokhari berated that opposition party for creating anarchy and introducing social media harassment.

The PML-N leader also raised her concerns on delay in justice; she stated that women involved in the May 9 fiasco could easily get justice, but where would she go?

The Punjab information minister argued that the opposition party raised the mantra about threat to freedom of speech when legislation was made about social media.

“If I will not get justice, none will be safe from the chaos,” Azma Bokhari remarked.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stressed that she would knock on every door for justice, even the chief justice of Pakistan.