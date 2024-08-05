Urban flooding expected in Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan in next 24 hours: NDMA

Low-lying areas of Karachi and district RYK are expected to face urban inundation during rainfall.

Mon, 05 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that rain-wind and thundershower (scattered moderate to heavy rainfall) is expected in Karachi and district Rahim Yar Khan in next the 24 hours.

A press release issued by the NDMA said that as a result of low-lying areas of Karachi Division and district Rahim Yar Khan are expected to face urban inundation during the spell.

The Authority advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts. The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain, press released said.

It further said that do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands.

The NDMA has also issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

