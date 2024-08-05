Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people: PM

PM said international community must urge India to halt human rights violations in IIOJK.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue to extend its strong moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5, 2024, he said the people and Government of Pakistan are observing the Youm-e Istehsal today.

“This somber occasion reminds us of the grave consequences of India’s illegal actions of 5 August 2019 vis-à-vis Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

On 5 August 2019, he said India took a series of steps to consolidate its occupation of lIOJK.

“Ever since, India has been trying to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory. However, international law, historical facts, moral principles and the situation on the ground deny India’s baseless claims. Today, in IIOJK, efforts are being made to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people and muzzle the media. The number of political prisoners remains in the thousands, while 14 political organizations have been outlawed.

Harassment of innocent people, arbitrary detentions, and the so-called ‘cordon and search operations have become a matter of routine. The Indian forces are operating with impunity, according to them under different draconian laws,” he added.

He said, “I, however, salute the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people that has enabled them to withstand every Indian attempt to subjugate them. There is no doubt that India’s coercive methods have failed to diminish their yearning for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.”

“History has proven, time and again, that durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. In the interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia, India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution,” he added.

The prime minister said, “The international community must urge India to halt its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019; repeal the draconian laws; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.”

