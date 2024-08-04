Armed forces pay homage to police martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada

Armed forces reiterate their unwavering commitment to noble cause of defending the motherland

Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 21:07:30 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The armed forces of Pakistan pay solemn tribute to the valiant personnel of the Pakistan Police who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a message on Youm-e-Shuhada Police, the ISPR said the unwavering dedication, unrelenting courage, and selfless sacrifice of Police personnel would be perpetually remembered and honoured.

“Today, the Armed Forces, comprising officers and men, salute the memory of our fallen heroes who have protected the nation with their sweat and blood. Their noble and selfless service has ensured the safety and security of our communities, and their legacy continues to inspire and motivate us. We stand in solidarity with their families and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them in every possible manner,” said the military’s media wing.

Army officers and troops participated in various events organised by the local police at numerous locations nationwide.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police serves as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by our policemen in the pursuit of peace, justice, and security.

The armed forces reiterate their unwavering commitment to the noble cause of defending the motherland, alongside the Police and other law enforcement agencies, and pledge to continue this mission with unshakeable resolve and determination, said ISPR.

