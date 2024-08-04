PM Shehbaz discusses political situation in Model Town huddle

PM Shehbaz discusses political situation in Model Town huddle

Senior PML-N leaders attended the meeting

Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 18:32:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired an important huddle in Model Town to discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

Senior PML-N leaders including federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer, Atta Tarar, Musadiq Malik and Ali Pervaiz Malik were present on the occasion.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rana Mashhood and Shaza Fatima Khawaja were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the prime minister had decided to consult the government allies over the current political situation.

According to sources, the prime minister will meet the parliamentarians hailing from the allied parties to discuss the political situation.

The members from both the National Assembly and Senate hailing from PPP, MQM-P, IPP, NP and PML-Zia will call on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The sources said that the prime minister wanted to take the government allies on board regarding the political situation of the country.