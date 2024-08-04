CM Gandapur pays tribute to police martyrs in fight against terrorism

He made this remark in his address at a ceremony where he promised to increase funds for police

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday paid homage to the sacrifices of police martyrs who laid their lives in the fight against terrorism.

He made this remark in his address at a ceremony of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police where he said the province would provide more funds to improve the performance of its police as this was required to maintain law and order.

The chief minister said funds have been provided for weapons and of all the traffic challans, one percent would be given to the martyrs of the police.

He said, "the children of the martyrs deserve our respect and care and the serving police officials should also be treated with reverence."

He warned the terrorists not to kill innocent people as it was against Islam and any other religion.

In case the extremists did not change their ideology, he asserted, they would be fought till all of them perished.

