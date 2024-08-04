Two electrocuted in Ahmedpur East

The painful incidents occurred in Therhi Zabti and Wahi Jaan Mohammad

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – Two young men electrocuted in separate incidents in Ahmedpur East on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the painful incidents occurred in Therhi Zabti and Wahi Jaan Mohammad when the deceased received electric shocks from the wires of water pump and lawn mower.

The deceased were identified as Nasir -25 years – and Nadeem -24 years. One dead body was handed over to the family while the other had been shifted to THQ Hospital.

