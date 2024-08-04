PPP's Bukhari urges govt to call new elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, the Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), has suggested that if the government feels threatened of losing its governemnt, it should dissolve the assembly and call for new elections.

In a statement, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari questioned why the government has not shared its concerns with them if it feels threatened.

He proposed that if there is a threat, the Prime Minister should advise accordingly, and upon his advice the PPPP will be ready to support the government in Parliament, provided it delivers on its promises.

Bukhari further suggested that if the government perceives a threat, it should dissolve the assembly and arrange for new elections.

He drew a comparison with past events, recalling how an international conspiracy was alleged when the late Benazir Bhutto was removed from office.

He added that President Asif Ali Zardari was willing to mediate, but it required all parties to be willing to sit down for discussions.

He criticized Imran Khan for being unreliable, stating that Khan's stance changes frequently. At one time, Khan express willingness to negotiate with the establishment, and the other time delegate authority to Mahmood Achakzai, only to reverse his position later again.

Bukhari emphasized that negotiations should be with those on whom one can trust.



The PPPP Secretary General also criticized Khan's tendency to take U-turns, labeling it as a hallmark of his politics. He reaffirmed the PPPP's commitment to upholding the Constitution, stating that solutions should be found within its framework.

He warned that derailing of the system would harm the country significantly.

Bukhari praised Benazir Bhutto for her role in facilitating Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan and argued that if General Pervez Musharraf had not been removed from office, Nawaz Sharif might not have returned.

He noted that prior to the general elections, the party had decided that Bilawal Bhutto would be the candidate for Prime Minister.

He also mentioned that the PPPP accepted the results of the February 8 elections with reservations, alleging that some seats were deliberately withheld from their party.

He questioned whether the Parliament and Chief Executive’s office would be functioning today had they not supported the PML-N.

