Federal government is accountable to public on expensive agreements with IPPs: Barrister Saif

Federal government is accountable to public on expensive agreements with IPPs: Barrister Saif

Says govt is hiding its poor governance through allegations on the KP government

Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 15:36:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Saif argued that the government was accountable to the public on expensive agreements with IPPs, instead of berating the KP government.

KP information advisor lashed out on the federal government, stating, “The fake government is robbing people through the expensive agreements with the IPPs. Load Shedding and inflated electricity bills have made people's lives hell.”

In his statement, he stated that the federal government was hiding its poor governance through allegations on the KP government by federal ministers and advisors.

Barrister Saif insisted that terrorism was a cross-border challenge and the federal government was responsible for administration and safety and security of borders.

He lambasted the Punjab government saying, torrential rains have created destruction and the whole family was enjoying in Murree, highlighting negligence.

He claimed that mandate thieves prioritised making assets abroad instead of public service.

The KP information advisor urged federal ministers to initiate health projects if they care about the public.

He boasted the PTI party popularity in the KP province, stating, the PTI clean swept the province of all the political parties because of its 11-year brilliant performance.