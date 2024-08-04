Tarar criticises Supreme Court's reserved seats ruling as unconstitutional

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar criticises Supreme Court's reserved seats ruling as unconstitutional

Atta Tarar remarked that relief was granted to a party that was not even the petitioner.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar has stated that the court's decision on reserved seats was written outside the framework of the Constitution's Articles.

During a press conference in Lahore, Atta Tarar remarked that despite 15 days having passed since the decision on reserved seats, the detailed ruling has not been issued.

He pointed out that relief was granted to a party that was not even the petitioner in the matter of reserved seats.

He noted that two Supreme Court judges had raised very significant points, and it was crucial to address the objections they raised.

He mentioned that the honorable judges had questioned why the detailed decision had not yet been issued after 15 days. Providing one-sided relief could create a misleading impression, he said.

The Federal Minister for Information expressed concern that Supreme Court judges were suggesting that implementing this decision might require suspension of certain Constitutional Articles.

He questioned whether this would lead to floor crossing, with members of the Sunni Ittehad Council potentially moving to PTI seats, and whether this would constitute a violation of Articles 62 and 63.

Atta Tarar further questioned whether this decision could set a precedent for future floor crossing and whether any member of the assembly could change parties.

He stated that the dissenting note by the two judges has casted a significant question mark over the majority decision.

It is noteworthy that yesterday (Saturday), in the case regarding the reserved seats, the Supreme Court judges issued a minority opinion stating that PTI was granted relief contrary to the Constitution.

The opinion suggested that Articles 51, 63, and 106 of the Constitution would need to be suspended in light of the ruling.