Reference filed against CEC, others in Supreme Judicial Council

Requests to overthrow CEC, ECP members from their offices immediately.

Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 09:48:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has filed reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Ahmad Khan has submitted a 430-page reference in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

He contended in the reference that CEC, members of ECP, were biased in General Elections 2024 and alleged that polls were rigged.

He reiterated that CEC, members didn’t fulfil legal and constitutional obligations.

It was requested in the reference to overthrow CEC, ECP members from their offices immediately.

Opposition leader pleaded to direct CEC, ECP members to relinquish their duties till the final judgement on the reference.



