Two die, several hurt in roof collapse incidents; crops damaged as heavy rains hit parts of Sindh

Power supply disrupted, roads, streets, low-lying areas submerged

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 09:00:14 PKT

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) – Two people, including a woman, were killed and several injured when roofs of many houses caved in on Saturday due to heavy rain in the suburbs of the city.

Torrential rains filled streams and drains in many villages of the city. With heavy rains, low-lying areas were submerged and the power system collapsed as dozens of electricity feeders tripped in the rains.

The most affected areas included Nooriabad and Jolad.

UMER KOT, HYDERABAD

Heavy rains were also reported in Umer Kot and Hyderabad and their adjoining areas. With heavy rains, roads, streets and low-lying areas were flooded, paralysing the life.

During the downpour, all electricity feeders were shut down, plunging the localities in darkness.



DADU, SHAHDAD KOT

Heavy shower was also reported in Dadu and Shahdad Kot and their surrounding areas and outskirts.

With the rain, roads and streets came under water. The power supply was suspended due to rain. Villagers and citizens were without power and water.

The life came to standstill due to power shutdown and flooded roads and streets, restricting people to indoors. In villages, standing crops were destroyed during the heavy rains.

