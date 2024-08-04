Azma's fake video: TikToker held, PTI worker among six booked

Pakistan Pakistan Azma's fake video: TikToker held, PTI worker among six booked

FIA says accused received directions from PTI Islamabad office

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 13:09:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The FIA Cybercrime Wing on Saturday arrested a TikToker and registered a case against six people, including a PTI woman worker, for allegedly uploading and sharing a fake objectionable video featuring Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

TikToker identified as Muhammad Shafiq has been arrested from Gujrat for allegedly uploading and sharing the fake clip.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in contact with PTI Secretary Information Raoof Hasan, the FIA claimed.

According to an FIR, PTI worker Falak Javaid allegedly circulated news about the fake clip before it went viral on social media.

The other accused nominated in the FIR included Hassan Toor, Shahab-ud-Din, Asma Tabasum and Muhammad Shafiq.

More than 20 account holders have been included in the case for uploading and sharing the clip on X, formerly twitter, while 10 account holders of Facebook and TikTok were also included in the FIR for circulating the objectionable fake video of the minister.

The nominated accused and accounts allegedly received directions from PTI Islamabad Social Media Secretariat, the FIA claimed.

Further investigations are under way.