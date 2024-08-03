PMD predicts heavy rain in most parts of country on weekend

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in most parts of the country, including Sindh, in the next 24 hours.

According to the PMD, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in Sindh, North-East and South-East Balochistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rain is likely in Sindh, South-East Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, while the Meteorological Department has warned that due to heavy rains on Aug 3 and 4, there is a risk of flooding in hilly areas of Murree, Guliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Bannu, Kurram, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Similarly, there is a danger of flood in the local river channels of Kazai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, North-East Punjab, Kashmir, Der Ghazi Khan, Qalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, Zhob, Loralai, Sabi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Musakhel and Jaffarabad.

The PMD further said that due to heavy rains, the low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar are also expected to get inundated.

Sindh's low-lying areas are also expected to be inundated due to heavy rains.

There is a risk of traffic disruption due to landslides in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Islamabad and suburbs are likely to experience strong winds, intermittent rain with thunderstorms and torrential rain in some places.

According to the Department of Meteorology, during the last 24 hours, there had been heavy rain with strong winds and thunder in Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Lower Sindh.