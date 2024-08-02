ATC Islamabad gives Raoof's custody to CTD for day in explosives recovery case

The court announced the reserved decision and approved his one-day physical remand.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The anti-terrorism court of Islamabad has approved one-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hassan in the explosives recovery case.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the remand request of PTI leader Raoof Hassan by prosecution in the explosives recovery case.

At the beginning of the hearing, the prosecutor Raja Naveed, while reading the text of the case against Raoof Hasan, requested for another 7-day physical remand of Raoof Hasan.

He said that they needed to investigate about some names and details of the accounts.

He further said that raid had also been conducted in Tarnol on Raoof Hasan's identification, but it was also unsuccessful.

Raoof Hasan did not help in the investigation on the pretext of illness.

On this, Raoof Hassan's lawyer Ali Bukhari said that he was taken for physical remand for 2 days.

He said Raoof Hassan had been with the CTD a day before physical remand as well which add up to become three days since the CTD had Raoof’s custody.

No explosive have still been recovered from Raoof Hassan, said Bukhari.

The lawyer further said that Raoof Hasan had no role in the case. If the court felt that the police wrongly arrested him in the case, then he can be discharged from the case.

On Raoof’s medical condition Ali Bukhari said that Raoof Hasan would die, if he does not take medicine for two days.

The prison doctor refused to examine Raoof Hasan and he had to be taken to PIMS Hospital, Bukhari continued.

Along with this, lawyer Ali Bukhari completed the arguments requesting Raoof Hasan to be discharged from the case.

Later, the special prosecutor informed the court that Raoof Hasan was involved in facilitation, gave money, and financed terrorism.

He said that it was not a normal case against the PTI leader, and it was a case of terrorism.

“Raoof Hasan accepted that he gave money for terrorism, and giving money for terrorism counts as facilitation,” he added.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra asked the prosecutor that why they did not attach all this in the report submitted to the court.

The prosecutor replied that this will be added after the investigation.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra further inquired that what had been investigated in the last two days.

The prosecutor said that Raoof Hasan told about a man named Khan, so they searched for him in Tarnol, but could not find him.

He told the court they find it hard and time taking to investigate Raoof Hassan due to his claim of being unwell.

He argued that if Raoof told about his relationship with TTP, and how he managed the facilitation, the court can judicial the accused right away.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that if prosecution wanted information about bank accounts, they had 10 minutes now, they could get it.

On this, Ali Bukhari said that thanks to the prosecutor, he did not call Raoof Hasan a terrorist. The special prosecutor replied that he still financed terrorism.

Later, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen came to the rostrum and said that these were cases of political nature, and those who attacked Raoof Hassan have still not been arrested.

Along with this, the court reserved the decision on the physical remand of PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan.

Later, the court announced the reserved decision and approved his one-day physical remand.