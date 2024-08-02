Deadly rainfalls cause 96 deaths in one month

NDMA has published a report on the loss of lives and properties due to recent rains.

Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 14:08:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has published a report on the loss of lives and properties due to destructions made by the recent rainfalls.

According to the report of the (NDMA), 96 people lost their lives across the country from July 1 to August 1, Punjab reported the highest number of 39 deaths.

According to NDMA, 22 deaths were reported in Sindh, 34 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Balochistan, three in Kashmir, and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The report states that 214 people were injured, and 525 houses were damaged due to the rains.

The majority of lives lost and property damage was caused by the collapse of roofs and walls. 46 percent of the people died due to the collapse of roofs and 31 percent due to lightning.

According to the NDMA report, 5 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

