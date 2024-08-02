PM Shehbaz, cabinet members offer funeral prayer in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh

Shehbaz also raps global callousness over the plight of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran was the worst incident of oppression by the Israeli state.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the premier said he had condemned the murder of Haniyeh in a meeting with his government’s coalition partners and urged the global orgnaisations to take action against the atrocities of the Zionist sate on the innocent Palestinians.

Later, funeral prayer in absentia for the late Hamas leader was also held in the Parliament House, which were attended by the premier and cabinet ministers.

PM seeks unity to solve electricity crisis

Speaking about the woes of electricity consumers, the prime minister said the time had come to assuage the concerns of the power consumers by stopping power theft forthwith, adding that Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir had helped the government in eradicating this menace of power theft.

He also recalled the Chinese investment in power sector during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s previous term which helped him reduce power outages which used to be 20-hour long across the country.

He called for avoiding politics on electricity crisis, adding that everyone across the political divide was rallying behind the government’s agenda of reducing electricity crisis.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for not being able to build a single dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that all promises of building dams were fraudulent and misleading.

Speaking about Balochistan, PM Shebaz stressed the need for allaying the concerns and demands of the Baloch people.

The PM said he was aware of the difficulties faced by the taxes imposed on the salaried class in the recent budget presented by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led government.

At the end of his address, he took potshots at former PM Imran Khan for saying ‘Absolutely Not’ to the United States, insisting that irreparable damage was done to Pakistan by utterance of a statement like this which, he said, was being curtailed by the incumbent government.

