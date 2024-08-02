Social media should be regulated as it poses threat of digital terrorism to state: Azma Bokhari

Social media is being misused on the pretext of freedom of speech

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has asserted that digital terrorism on social media is posing threat to the state.

Talking to media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), she advocated for regulations as social media runs under rules across the world.

She raised the question on the social media operation without any rules and regulations as anyone could post anything without any accountability.

The minister contended that social media was being misused on the pretext of freedom of speech.

But now, social media accounts would be run under regulations, she added, adding that the government was not against social media.

Bokhari highlighted the misuse of social media without regulations, stating social media was used for digital terrorism and the state wasn’t safe from it.

She gave the reference of Capitol Hill attack, saying the accused were sentenced to seven-year sentence for their involvement but no one was made accountable in Pakistan.

She said the government was planning relief in electricity bills. She said Awais Leghari had confirmed that the prime minister had taken the issue into his own hands to resolve it.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was providing free solar panels to consumers using up to 100 to 200 units of electricity.

The government would pay 90pc of expenses of solar panels for protected consumers using 200 to 500 units.