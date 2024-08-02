KP CM grating on Faisal Kundi's nerves, says Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM grating on Faisal Kundi's nerves, says Barrister Saif

Kundi didn’t do anything except uttering negative comments on Kurram incident

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:31:36 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Friday that KP Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi was acting as a traitor for the province.

Responding to Kundi’s criticism on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr, Saif remarked that Gandpur had made Kundi a psychological patient as the KP CM was grating on his nerves.

He said that the KP CM was busy in resolving all matters but Kundi didn’t do anything except uttering negative comments on Kurram incident.

“Faisal Kundi has not been able to elevate his standards from being a press secretary to Asif Ali Zardari. The KP Governor is taking millions of rupees in salary just for maligning Gandapur,” he added.

