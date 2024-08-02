IHC orders removal of Shibli Faraz's name from ECL

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to remove the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz from the Exit Control List (ECL).

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard Shibli Faraz's application against ban on travelling abroad, Shibli Faraz appeared in the court along with his lawyer.

His counsel argued that there are 4 FIRs against Shibli Faraz and he was on bail in all of them.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri inquired from the public prosecutor that on what grounds is his name still in the ECL. To which the public prosecutor replied that we will follow the orders of the court.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court remarked that the Ministry of Interior and DG Passports could not satisfy the court.

He ordered the DG Passport and the DG FIA to remove the name of Shibli Faraz from the ECL within a week and submit a report to the court in one week.