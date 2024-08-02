Businessmen leaving for greener pastures due to expensive electricity: Murad Ali Shah

Says we have to solve problem of costly power together as people are shutting down industries

Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:44:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Friday Karachi was not only a city but a lifeline to the whole nation.

He made these remarks at the 19th inaugural ceremony of “My Karachi Exhibition”. He thanked the organisers of the event for inviting him every year by saying that he considered it as his personal event.

“Karachi belongs to everyone as it represents people from all races and ethnic backgrounds. Karachi is a multi-cultured city. Karachi is not only a city but a lifeline to the whole nation.

"Thar coal electricity is the cheapest in Pakistan. Our country is being run by 70 percent exports from Karachi and Sindh. We should take maximum benefits from our resources according to the constitution but it doesn’t happen in Pakistan unfortunately,” he added.

"We have to solve the problem of expensive electricity together as people are shutting down their industries and shifting them abroad.

“I’ll come here again to visit stalls. I’ll also invite all friends to pay a visit here,” he concluded.



