PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 10:00am.

Sources said that the cabinet will ratify the decisions taken in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

