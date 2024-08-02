Indian troops martyr 20 Kashmiris in July in IIOJK

The victims include six youth martyred in fake encounters or in custody

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, occupation troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 20 Kashmiris during the last month.

According to a report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, the victims include six youth who were martyred in fake encounters and in custody.

The troops continued their reign of terror, arresting 216 civilians, mostly Hurriyat leaders, activists, and lawyers, under black laws.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders have again appealed the Kashmiri people to observe August 5 as "Youm e Istehsal" to mark the fifth anniversary of India's decision to abrogate Article 370, which had granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders termed the move a "humiliating assault" on Kashmiris' identity and territorial integrity, aimed at changing the territory's demography and depriving its people of their resources, jobs, identity, and right to self-determination.