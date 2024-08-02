Pakistan observes day of mourning to show solidarity with hapless Palestinians

Pakistan observes day of mourning to show solidarity with hapless Palestinians

Govt expresses sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

The prime minister says Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine is a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah

Palestinian medical students will be admitted to colleges in Pakistan with financial support

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The government and allied parties say the nation is observing a day of mourning today (Friday) in solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and to condemn the Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine.

A consultative meeting of the allied parties on the deteriorating situation in Palestine, in a joint declaration, also announced that the funeral prayer in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas Political Bureau, who was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday, would be offered by the nation after Friday prayers.

The meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to present a resolution in parliament to express full solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The participants in the meeting condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities in Palestine for the last nine months, and expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

They also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

They were of the view that the Hamas leader’s assassination was a conspiracy to sabotage the efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and establish peace in the region. Such incidents destroyed world peace.

The prime minister said the ongoing Israeli state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine was a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.

The meeting demanded immediate provision of humanitarian aid to the unarmed Palestinians.

It was decided that Pakistan would continue to provide relief goods, besides taking effective measures for the medical assistance of the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters. It was further decided that the injured Palestinians would be brought to Pakistan for treatment.

The meeting also decided that Palestinian medical students would be admitted to medical colleges in Pakistan with financial support to continue their education.

The participants were of the view that with the ongoing genocide and state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine, Israel was violating the resolutions of the United Nations, the decisions of the International Court of Justice, and international laws, while the world community remained a silent spectator.

They asked the international community to adopt a clear stand against Israeli brutalities, as otherwise it would be a question mark against the viability of international laws and institutions for future generations.

The meeting also urged the international community, including the United Nations, to break their silence and immediately stop the ongoing genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Zionist forces and bring Israel to justice for war crimes.

Leaders and senior representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia and the National Party attended the meeting.

