Appointment of Punjab's parliamentary secretaries in final stages

The proposed list carries the names of 21 MPAs

Updated On: Thu, 01 Aug 2024 22:19:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The appointment of parliamentary secretaries in Punjab is in final stages, it has been learnt.

A list was appeared on Thursday having the names of proposed parliamentary secretaries.

The proposed list carries the names of 21 MPAs who are being considered for the coveted offices.

The list carries the names of MPAs Manshaullah Butt, Salman Naeem, Samiullah Khan, Uzma Kardar, Sania Ashiq, Hina Pervaiz Butt, Shehryar Malik, Mian Marghoob, Zahid Akram, Rana Abdul Manan, Salma Butt and others.

It merits mention here that the appointment of parliamentary secretaries is pending for last five months.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will give the final approval in this regard.